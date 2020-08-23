From a new faction being formed to Chris Jericho's unusual announcement, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

The Wednesday Night Wars came to a temporary halt this week, as Dynamite aired on a Saturday, thanks to the NBA Playoffs. So it's not the most exciting news when a normal AEW episode is scheduled to air right in the middle of WWE's SummerSlam weekend. However, AEW still delivered mostly due to the ending of last night's episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (August 22, 2020).

#5: Chris Jericho announced a "Mimosa Mayhem Match" against Orange Cassidy at AEW All Out

.@IAmJericho vs. @orangecassidy III - Mimosa Mayhem Match

Sept 5th | ALL OUT!



Watch All Out LIVE! Saturday, Sept 5th 8/7c order NOW via all major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/DwuWkexIpv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2020

After Orange Cassidy's victory against Chris Jericho on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, The King of Sloth Style was set to take part in an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone this week.

The Demo God interrupted this segment and congratulated Cassidy on the most important victory of his career. But as it is with all big feuds in Pro-Wrestling, there needs to be a rubber match if both competitors have earned one win over the other.

So the rubber match will take place at All Out, and Jericho challenged Cassidy to a Mimosa Mayhem Match, which is a one of a kind stipulation where an 80-gallon vat of champagne and orange juice will be present in the arena. The only way to win is via pinfall, submission, or by throwing your opponent into a giant mimosa cocktail.

Cassidy accepted this challenge, but he was immediately subjected to a beatdown at the hands of The Inner Circle, which ended with The King of Sloth Style being drenched in champagne.