5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (June 10, 2020)

AEW Dynamite featured Jon Moxley and Brian Cage in a parking lot brawl!

The Revival made their AEW in-ring debut as "FTR".

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jon Moxley got destroyed in a parking lot brawl!

From The Revival making their AEW in-ring debut as FTR to a brutal parking lot brawl between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

AEW has been on a good streak lately, and last night's Dynamite was further proof that Tony Khan and his valuable employees have been knocking it out of the park.

I'm also aware that WWE NXT has proven to be a valuable competitor to AEW Dynamite, which just goes on to show that this is a great time to be a Pro-Wrestling fan, especially on Wednesday nights.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (June 10, 2020).

#5: Colt Cabana hinted at joining The Dark Order by entering Brodie Lee's office

Colt Cabana faced The Spanish God, Sammy Guevara, on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Advertisement

Cabana's entertaining in-ring style didn't falter one bit, but he ultimately lost the bout to Inner Circle's Guevara. This may be an all-time low point for a popular AEW star, and that is simply because fans aren't used to seeing Guevera win either.

After the bout, members of The Dark Order came out to meet Cabana, and the latter followed Brodie Lee's members backstage. It was only later when fans got to see Cabana entering Brodie Lee's office.

This angle has been teased on AEW Dynamite for quite some time, and while it appeared to be a standard trope in the beginning, AEW has committed to this story to a point where Cabana might actually make the jump over to Brodie Lee's heel faction.

1 / 5 NEXT