5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (June 24, 2020)

Taz and Brian Cage mocked Jon Moxley's quarantine situation before AEW Fyter Fest 2020.

AEW Dynamite featured a chaotic ending between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cody and Jake Hager were involved in a TNT Championship press conference this week.

From a fantastic clash between two AEW giants to a heated brawl between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This episode did a really good job of hyping up Pro-Wrestling fans for AEW's upcoming Fyter Fest event. Stars like Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara were missing from this week's action for two completely different reasons, and still, the company managed to book a solid episode from start-to-finish.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (June 24, 2020).

#5: Jake Hager's wife splashed a glass of water on Cody's face ahead of Fyter Fest

The TNT Championship press conference kicked off with Arn Anderson and Cody cutting passionate promos ahead of the latter's title defense at AEW Fyter Fest.

Arn even put over Jake Hager and revealed that maybe Cody wasn't ready to face The Inner Circle's muscle yet, but we all know that Cody Rhodes is most likely to successfully retain his TNT title next week.

Advertisement

The truth is that Hager isn't as intimidating as say, Lance Archer or Brian Cage. Maybe its the fact that Hager participates in Inner Circle's comedy skits every now and then, but with that in mind, this week's press conference segment was a step in the right direction.

Hager isn't a talker, and he arrived late to the press conference with his wife, Catalina White, who splashed a glass of water on Cody's face just to get under the Champion's skin before Fyter Fest.

Jake Hager’s wife throws water in the face of Cody at the press conference.



Surprised we didn’t have Brandi Rhodes go after her, perhaps that happens at Fyter Fest.



We need to see more of the Hager husband and wife pairing in AEW. Money!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IogvKrRwJe — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 25, 2020

Cody didn't retaliate for the time being, but if Hager's wife also stands by his side during the title match, it's very likely that Brandi Rhodes will get involved as well.

1 / 5 NEXT