5 Biggest news stories from AEW Fyter Fest - Night 2 (July 8, 2020)

How did Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest compare to WWE NXT's Great American Bash in your opinion?

Taz re-introduced an old ECW belt on the final night of AEW Fyter Fest.

Orange Cassidy battled against Chris Jericho in the main event

From Taz re-introducing an old ECW title after 21 years to Orange Cassidy being showcased in the main event against Chris Jericho, Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Previously, I thought that Night 2 of Fyter Fest would be more stacked and bigger in terms of content than Night 1, however, both nights of AEW Fyter Fest didn't capture a "big event" aura when compared to, say, this year's Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

With that in mind, the conclusion to AEW's two-part Fyter Fest was still decent, but it is apparent that NXT has attracted more attention at the moment.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Fyter Fest 2020 (July 8, 2020).

#5: Nyla Rose teased a new manager for herself in the future

Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?

Who do you think will be in the corner of 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast?

Watch night two of Fyter Fest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite

AEW has brought back the ideology of Pro-Wrestling managers in an era where it isn't as common in a major promotion like WWE.

Nyla Rose fought in a handicap match at Night 2 of Fyter Fest. Rose went through the duo of Kenzie Page and Kilynn King quite easily, as one would expect her to. On paper, such a predictable aspect of the show doesn't sound exciting.

However, it was after the match where Nyla Rose left us with a new piece of information for future episodes.

Apparently, managers bring a lot of success to AEW competitors, and the most obvious examples of that are Cody (w/ Arn Anderson) and Brian Cage (w/ Taz). So Rose assured that she would be getting one soon and even though the identity of that manager is being kept secret at the moment, someone like Vickie Guerrero could act as a great mouthpiece for a dominant star such as Nyla Rose.

