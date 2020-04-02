5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 1, 2020)

Matt Hardy's drone invaded Chris Jericho's compound!

Lance Archer made an explosive debut against Marko Stunt

Kartik Arry

From Lance Archer's explosive debut to Vanguard 1 invading the Jericho Compound in an entertaining segment, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's show felt like a filler edition of Dynamite. But there were some entertaining moments throughout the episode, especially Chris Jericho's pre-taped segment that was shot out of the arena.

Hopefully, the stakes will be higher when AEW's TNT Championship Tournament kicks off next week.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (April 1, 2020).

#5: The TNT Championship Tournament could lead to an eventual showdown between Cody and Lance Archer

Earlier, AEW announced the first two matches of their upcoming tournament: Cody vs. Shawn Spears, and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

Last night, matches like Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana were announced for the TNT Championship Tournament as well.

Firstly, this is the perfect time to host a tournament that will establish a mid-card champion. Not everyone can be AEW World Champion, so introducing the TNT title is a good way to highlight the company's stacked roster.

Secondly, the TNT Championship programming will be a good way to utilize TV Time when the top champion, Jon Moxley, isn't going to appear on a weekly basis.

This brings us to Cody, who cannot challenge the AEW World Champion if you recall. However, he is the favorite to win this tournament, and Cody could end up facing his brother (Dustin) in the finals once again.

But we all know that Lance Archer and Cody have to collide at some point or another. Jake Roberts has specifically targeted Cody Rhodes since his client's arrival on AEW, and a showdown between these two Superstars may be inevitable at this point.

