5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 15, 2020)

Jon Moxley and Jake Hager clashed in an Empty Arena Match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross returned to commentary duty during the main event

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jon Moxley and Jake Hager clashed in an Empty Arena Match!

From Jon Moxley and Jake Hager's No Holds Barred main event to Chris Jericho's entertaining shenanigans on commentary for the second consecutive time, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

This is a very sad day for Professional Wrestling indeed. Several men and women have been tasked with the job of entertaining wrestling fans even during a global pandemic, and a few of them lost their livelihood this week.

The usual excitement was missing from last night's episode of Dynamite. Whether that seemed to be the case because of WWE's announcements or the actual content itself is something that I'll leave up to the readers to decide.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (April 15, 2020).

#5: Kip Sabian defeated Chuck Taylor with some unconventional help

Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone's on-air chemistry was at its peak during this bout.

AEW's Tag Team Division has been put on hold because of Hangman Page's absence, which is an unfortunate situation. The Tag Team Division is one of the company's biggest strengths, and with that out of the way, several tag team stars have been relegated to meandering singles matches.

Although Chuckie T and Kip Sabian's bout was made entertaining by the commentary team as well as Orange Cassidy and Penelope Ford's interruptions, Jimmy Havoc's allegiance towards Sabian & Ford felt a little forced.

Advertisement

Best Friends are at their "best" when together, as evident by their ridiculously entertaining bout against Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa last week.

But if there is one takeaway from Chuckie T versus Kip Sabian, it has to be the fact that Jimmy Havoc and Orange Cassidy will clash in what should be an unorthodox bout next week.

1 / 5 NEXT