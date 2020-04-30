Jon Moxley will be back in action next week!

From Lance Archer brutalizing Dustin Rhodes in the main event to another entertaining cameo-filled edition of The Bubbly Bunch, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's episode of Dynamite pushed the TNT Championship Tournament as the main focus of the entire evening, where two Semi-Final bouts concluded successfully. Despite its faults, AEW did a good job of keeping the viewers entertained through vignettes and video promos.

One of the biggest takeaways of the entire episode has to be that AEW also boasts of talented, big-men in their stacked roster.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (April 29, 2020).

#5: Jon Moxley confirmed his return on AEW Dynamite next week onwards

#JonMoxley has a message for everyone in the world.

"Remember, when you step up to the world champion. You do so, at your own risk" - @jonmoxley #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2wvRlYvrot — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 30, 2020

Jon Moxley's AEW Title reign has been impacted by the current pandemic as well.

It was only eight weeks ago that Moxley was celebrating his title victory in front of a packed arena, but since then, things have changed a lot. The master of unscripted violence faced Inner Circle's Jake Hager in front of an empty arena recently.

But it is no secret that the AEW World Title scene has been relegated to the sidelines for a while. A Champion always has a target on his back, but with current restrictions in mind, it is the TNT Championship scenario that has bloomed due to Moxley's absence.

Advertisement

In a recorded segment, Moxley was strolling outside with the title on his shoulders. He remains thankful for a lot of things, including his wife and steel chairs. But Moxley vowed that he will return next week.

Later, it was announced that Moxley will face SCU's Frankie Kazarian on next week's episode.