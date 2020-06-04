5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (June 3, 2020)

AEW delivered another good episode that featured an intense main event.

Chris Jericho called out "Iron" Mike Tyson on AEW TV once again.

Cody and Jungle Boy faced off in an intense main event!

From an intense exchange of words between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage to Cody and Jungle Boy’s bloody main event match, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode was another good addition to AEW’s collection of enjoyable shows. AEW has been consistently delivering since this year’s Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, and last night’s Dynamite was no exception in any way.

No wrestling show can be perfect, and despite that, AEW Dynamite certainly features more good than bad in terms of content.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (June 3, 2020).

#5: Jon Moxley wasn’t intimidated by Brian Cage in a face-to-face confrontation

"You need to get your head on right, or your head is gonna get taken off at FyterFest" - @OfficialTaz



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jAVfFUFVdy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020

Brian Cage has been on a rampage ever since he arrived at AEW Double or Nothing 2020.

This week was no different for him, where Cage obliterated Shawn Dean and secured a victory after another vicious series of moves.

Cage might be one of the most dominant men to step inside an AEW ring, but Taz is the perfect mouthpiece for him. After the match, Taz expressed that he didn’t like Moxley’s attitude from last week’s episode, where Taz thought that the AEW World Champion didn’t take Cage seriously at all.

After a few intimidating words from Brian Cage’s advocate, Moxley made his way to the ring and didn’t mince words against his Fyter Fest opponent.

Moxley only seemed happy because Cage’s intensity meant that he would face a credible opponent at the upcoming Pay-Per-View, and as we all know, our AEW World Champion always loves a tough challenge.

However, Moxley didn’t particularly like Taz & Cage’s quest to intimidate him. He also didn’t want the client-advocate duo to waste their energy on something that won’t affect him in any way.

So far, this feud is proving to be a major turning point in Moxley’s title reign, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

