5 biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (March 11, 2020)

The Inner Circle destroyed The Elite at the end of the episode!

From Lance Archer appearing alongside Jake 'The Snake' Roberts during the beginning of the show to The Inner Circle's complete dominance over The Elite, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

AEW has yet to recapture the intensity that could be felt when the weekly shows built towards its Revolution Pay-Per-View. For the most part, last night's episode focused on The Elite and The Inner Circle's renewed rivalry ahead of the Blood and Guts TV Special.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 11, 2020).

#5: It was announced that The Exalted One would be revealed in next week's episode

A video package featuring Christopher Daniels aired during last night's show.

It was similarly produced to The Dark Order's video packages that have frequently aired in the past, perhaps as a form of mockery.

Chris Daniels pointed out as to whether or not The Exalted One really exists or not. It could just be a ploy to gather attention on Evil Uno and Stu Grayson's part, as far as SCU's Daniels is concerned.

Daniels challenged Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to in-ring matches at anyplace, anytime.

When The Exalted One doesn't come to save Uno & Grayson, Daniels would have proved that this mysterious entity was nothing but a fictional ploy laid by The Dark Order.

However, it was later announced that The Exalted One's identity would be revealed on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite that takes place in Rochester, New York.

Out of all the names rumoured to be revealed as The Exalted One, interestingly, Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) is a Rochester native.

