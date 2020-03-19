5 biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (March 18, 2020)

Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee debuted on AEW Dynamite this week!

AEW delivered a memorable episode by using their talents as the live audience

From Brodie Lee (formerly known as Luke Harper) being revealed as The Exalted One to Matt Hardy's dramatic appearance at the end of the episode, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

AEW has put on many impressive episodes in the past, but this week's edition of Dynamite had to be one of the most unique shows the company has aired so far.

Aside from the two big appearances during the episode, AEW made the right creative decision by adding a heel and a babyface section to fill an empty arena amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The constant chatter (mostly MJF) made every bout quite engaging from start-to-finish.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 18, 2020).

#5: The Elite gave an update on their important reel and real-life situations before kicking off the episode

Before kicking off the episode, Cody gave a heartfelt speech in front of a darkened, empty arena.

He was soon joined by fellow Elite members, Matt Jackson, and Kenny Omega.

Without explicitly mentioning "Coronavirus" during the cold open, viewers were aware of how the conversation referenced to the effects of our current pandemic.

Unlike WWE, we don't even know if there will be an AEW show next week. Kenny Omega mentioned this before the presentation swiftly transitioned towards The Elite's current storyline involving "Hangman" Adam Page.

The members needed to know if their distant companion would stand with them during the main event. Adam Page simply nodded and went backstage.

Without making a huge deal about it, The Elite kicked off the episode with the benefit of pyro in a relatively larger space than the Performance Centre.

This set in motion a very unusual and interesting episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

