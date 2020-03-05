5 biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (March 4, 2020)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts made a surprising appearance and cut a promo on Cody Rhodes!

From Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho's continued saga to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts interrupting Cody Rhodes during the episode, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Following last Saturday's Revolution, the fallout on Dynamite turned out to be a pretty mild version of a show that has been very successful in the past few weeks. The episode wasn't bad at all since fans were given a preview of what is to come in AEW after Revolution.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (March 4, 2020).

#5: Colt Cabana made an impressive debut amidst growing tensions between SCU and The Dark Order

The Dark Order's Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver and Alex Reynolds faced SCU's Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and a debuting Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite.

Cabana's fun and unorthodox style of wrestling clearly stood out amidst a heated rivalry between SCU and The Dark Order.

Cabana scored a victory for his team in the end, and after the match, Evil Uno teased The Exalted One's arrival and also stated that this mysterious person wouldn't be too happy about their loss this week.

People have thrown several names around regarding the identity of The Exalted One. Matt Hardy and Luke Harper seem to be the most prominent names to fill this role, and people were half-expecting Hardy to show up during last night's episode too.

Advertisement

Obviously, that didn't happen. As good as Colt Cabana is, his joyful presence is antithetical to the tone surrounding SCU and The Dark Order's rivalry.

1 / 5 NEXT