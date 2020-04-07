5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (April 6, 2020)

Nia Jax returned and Big Show was featured on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 36!

Bobby Lashley wanted a change in management and a new wife

From Nia Jax returning on RAW to Big Show facing Drew McIntyre in an impromptu match after WrestleMania, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

This had to be one of the least impressive RAW after WrestleMania episodes in recent memory. It's hard to criticize a show like this since RAW after WrestleMania episodes are largely concerned with the WWE Universe. And with a worldwide pandemic in mind, this week's show was bound to suffer in quality.

The episode mostly revolved around what happened at WrestleMania 36, instead of building towards future storylines. But with WWE's future programming in jeopardy, there's only so much you can do while being backed into a corner.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (April 6, 2020).

#5: Ricochet and Cedric Alexander may be one of WWE's hottest tag teams in the future

Ricochet has drifted away from WWE programming ever since he lost to Brock Lesnar at the Super ShowDown Pay-Per-View.

Cedric Alexander hasn't been one of Monday Night RAW's consistently featured Superstars in months.

However, both men teamed up to face NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live mainstays Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch last night. Ricochet and Alexander defeated the pair via a series of quick signature tag-team moves.

Both of them moved fluidly and gelled together as if they have been teaming up for years. Even the commentary team mentioned that this may be the beginning of a new pairing on the Red brand.

This would be a great move for both Superstars involved, as well as the RAW Tag Team Titles scenario. The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford - will face Cedric and Ricochet down the road if WWE decides to invest in the latter team for a long-term future.

