5 Biggest news stories from WWE RAW (February 10, 2020)

Matt Hardy encountered Randy Orton in what could be Hardy's last WWE appearance as of now!

From Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch in an intense series of events to Matt Hardy confronting Randy Orton, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW featured several contrasting moments.

On the Road to Super ShowDown, last night's episode did a pretty good job at making the show feel important despite the fact that two top champions weren't featured this week.

The Women's Division also felt the most relevant in weeks. Despite the episode's faults, it is hard to disagree with the creative direction of the show for the most part.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 10, 2020).

#5: Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley to solidify his chances against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Despite the WWE Champion's absence, Ricochet took on Bobby Lashley in a singles match during the episode.

Lashley has been often compared to Brock Lesnar throughout WWE's history. Both men have squared off against each other in the past, however, people have been vouching for a Lashley-Lesnar rematch in today's era of Wrestling Entertainment.

Undoubtedly, that confrontation would be a huge moment for old-school WWE fans in the future. But in the meantime, Ricochet is the one primed to take on The Beast Incarnate at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27.

The odds are stacked against Ricochet and it is very unlikely he would become the new WWE Champion at this stage of his career.

But Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley last night, and that is certainly a big win for him as Super ShowDown looms in the distance.

There aren't many ways to convince a WWE fan to bet on Ricochet against Lesnar. A win over Lashley was a good attempt in terms of booking Ricochet in these few weeks.

