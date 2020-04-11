5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (April 10, 2020)

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman was teased at the end of the episode!

Sheamus returned on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 36

From Sheamus making a return to Bray Wyatt targeting Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, this week's edition of SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand put on a slightly better post-WrestleMania 36 show as compared to Monday Night RAW. SmackDown already moved on to the next chapter of several rivalries, while introducing new ones at the same time.

We also witnessed The Forgotten Sons making their main roster debut on last night's episode.

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (April 10, 2020).

#5: Carmella & Dana Brooke got an impromptu title shot after Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross took down The Kabuki Warriors

In a WrestleMania 36 rematch, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defended their Women's Tag Team Titles against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka, Kairi Sane).

Asuka & Kairi Sane were the champions heading into The Showcase of Immortals, and their opponents earned a WrestleMania moment by winning the titles at the same event.

Alexa & Nikki were put to the test right away at the beginning of this week's SmackDown. The bout itself was good, but we all knew that the stakes weren't the same as their previous encounter. It was unlikely that Bliss & Cross were going to lose the Women's Tag Team Titles so soon.

After the match itself, the Champions encountered Carmella & Dana Brooke backstage. Bliss wasn't too sure about handing away title opportunities right away, but Nikki's excitement granted the challengers an impromptu title shot in the future.

Bliss & Cross are at the top of the mountain as far as the Women's Tag Team Division is concerned. The fact that two singles competitors got an impromptu title shot shows how WWE needs to build up formidable women's tag teams right away.

