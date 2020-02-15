5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (February 14, 2020)

Mandy Rose broke Otis Dozovic's heart on Valentine's Day!

From Mandy Rose and Otis Dozovic’s Valentine’s Day drama to Bray Wyatt and Hulk Hogan’s split-screen dispute over Goldberg, this week's episode of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

The show felt like an entertaining dose of Blue brand shenanigans from start-to-finish. There seemed to be a heavy focus on the “Entertainment” side of WWE this week, and despite the episode’s faults, Bruce Prichard has done a great job of making SmackDown more engaging than it has ever been in the past few months.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 14, 2020).

#5: Bayley defeated Carmella as Naomi entered the SmackDown Women's Title picture

At the beginning of the episode, “A Moment of Bliss” set up Carmella and Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Title Match to kick off the show.

Before the match itself, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross divulged into the topic of celebrity crushes and Carmella’s past friendship with Bayley.

Both of these elements didn’t feel as necessary as compared to the rest of the show since Carmella would eventually lose her title shot and the Brad Pitt mention may have been a publicity ploy.

Bayley and Carmella put on a decent contest that was further complemented by a hyped crowd in Vancouver.

The Women’s Division feud played out for at least a quarter of the night’s proceedings, which sounds good, but we all knew that Naomi was the real deal here.

Setting up Carmella to lose in a stretched premise didn’t provide us with any whopping new details, except that either or both Naomi and Carmella may face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the upcoming Super ShowDown event.

We could even be looking at a Triple Threat Match in the end. But as of now, Naomi seems to have the most momentum as Bayley’s next challenger.

