5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (February 7, 2020)

Goldberg challenged Bray Wyatt to a Universal Title match at WWE Super ShowDown!

From Goldberg challenging Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown to The Miz and John Morrison reintroducing "The Dirt Sheet" segments, this week's episode of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

The show felt quite eventful this week. WWE announced some matches that will take place at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27. A brief hiatus from the buildup to WrestleMania 36 and some questionable booking decisions impacted the show in negative ways.

But then again, SmackDown felt like an important show from start-to-finish, and that is always a good thing in today's era of Wrestling Entertainment.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 7, 2020).

#5: The Miz & John Morrison parodied "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" just before Oscars 2020

Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday, The Miz & John Morrison reintroduced their infamous "Dirt Sheet" segments for the current generation of WWE fans.

The WWE Universe was in for a ride when both of them parodied Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood", a film which received 10 nominations at the prestigious event.

The movie trailer was a really fun break from WWE's usual format for SmackDown, and "Once Upon a Time... On The Dirt Sheet" also tied in with Miz & Morrison's current rivalry with The New Day.

Even George Mizanin made an entertaining cameo in the trailer.

The whole extravaganza was comedy done right in WWE, and one doesn't expect any less from The Miz & John Morrison at this stage of their respective careers.

This is the type of content that got both of them over as a tag team back in the day, and the return of The Dirt Sheet was exactly what this feud desperately needed ahead of their eventual showdown against The New Day.

