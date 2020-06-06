5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 5, 2020)

WWE SmackDown featured a title change at the end of the episode!

Braun Strowman went berserk over The Miz & John Morrison's pranks on WWE SmackDown.

Braun Strowman took drastic action against The Miz & John Morrison!

From Braun Strowman flipping over a van to a face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand delivered another episode that struck a good balance between wrestling and entertainment. I have to say that SmackDown’s track record has been impressive lately, and the people in charge have figured out what makes a mainstream WWE show pop on Friday nights every week.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (June 5, 2020).

#5: Bayley & Sasha Banks became the new Women’s Tag Team Champions

Not only did Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss to earn a Women’s Tag Team title shot for herself and Bayley last week, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion proved that she is the top dog of the Blue brand after defeating Charlotte Flair recently.

So it’s pretty apparent that WWE’s Role Models have been on a roll lately.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross earned the main event spot to defend their Tag Team titles against Bayley & Sasha this week.

The Women’s Tag Team Division rarely gets the main event spot on a weekly basis so it became obvious that a title change was inevitable judging by how things were going for The Role Models.

However, WWE won’t put a lid on Bayley & Sasha’s rocky friendship any time soon. Although it doesn’t come off as extraordinary by any means, Bayley & Sasha’s bond has become stronger whenever WWE teased a breakup angle between the two of them.

This opposes WWE’s tag team breakup tropes, so it will be interesting to see what it would take for The Role Models to be separated on SmackDown.

