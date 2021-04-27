WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Charlotte Flair controversially returns, Randy Orton is now a good guy? (April 26, 2021)

It's no secret that at this point, WWE RAW isn't the most ideal professional wrestling show for today's audiences. Last year, there were a couple of episodes that delivered in terms of quality on random occasions.

Now, Monday Night RAW seems to have entered a constant phase where the three-hour timeslot is just too much to bear for most viewers, despite a few noteworthy moments.

This week's WWE RAW followed the same pattern, as the episode left us with moments to ponder upon, even if the entire show was not worth everyone's time.

Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's WWE RAW (April 26, 2021).

#5 Randy Orton reluctantly accepted an alliance with Riddle on WWE RAW

Not too long ago, Randy Orton's stint on WWE RAW involved attacking women and burning a supernatural monster. Orton's longtime rival, Bray Wyatt, seems to have disappeared from television once again.

This has allowed Randy Orton to pursue other goals on the Red brand. While he couldn't secure a spot in the WWE Championship scenario on the Road to WrestleMania Backlash, Orton recently entered a storyline with Riddle.

Riddle surprisingly defeated him during last week's episode. Instead of lashing out against The Original Bro this week, Randy Orton acknowledged his own shortcomings instead.

He then reluctantly agreed that there might be some scope for "R-K-Bro" — a potential tag team with Orton and Riddle on WWE RAW. As a result, the two stars teamed up together against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Everyone expected Orton to betray Riddle at some point during the match. But the big turn never happened, and both of them emerged victorious over Alexander and Benjamin.

Judging by the general feedback regarding this turn of events, R-K-Bro could be a fun idea moving forward. But at the same time, Orton may very likely earn Riddle's trust now, only to betray him a few weeks or months down the line.

It's unclear what lies ahead for Bray Wyatt, but there is still a chance his bitter rivalry against Randy Orton will be rekindled at some point. How long do you think R-K-Bro will last in WWE?

