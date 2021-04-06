WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Top star cuts emotional promo, major heel turn (April 5, 2021)

From a few obstacles in the WWE Championship scenario to a significant change in a WrestleMania match, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania is usually expected to be an explosive affair. But this week's show did not live up to that standard. While it wasn't a terrible show by any means, there were no plot points from the episode that fans will actively discuss until WrestleMania 37.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's WWE RAW (April 5, 2021).

#5 Braun Strowman dedicated his WWE WrestleMania 37 pursuits to everyone who has been called "stupid"

Surrounded by the Steel Cage structure, Braun Strowman cut his final promo on WWE RAW before WrestleMania 37.

After being called "stupid" throughout the last few weeks, Strowman vowed to destroy Shane McMahon when both stars will be locked inside a Steel Cage during Night One of this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view.

He dedicated McMahon's upcoming beatdown to anyone across the world who, at some point, has been labeled "a stupid person." WWE tried to spin a sympathetic angle here, but fans have little to no reason to care for this storyline in the first place.

Shane McMahon soon came out and agreed that a Steel Cage stipulation wasn't really a dumb idea at all. Still, he considers himself a more intellectually superior man because, after all, he's a "McMahon."

"I will outwit you and I will defeat you inside that STEEL CAGE at #WrestleMania!" - @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/IqyPFFSDWi — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Strowman faced Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match this week. As expected, he defeated the duo to send a defiant message to his WrestleMania opponent.

Despite the buildup to Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon's WrestleMania showdown, the match could turn out to be an enjoyable affair. After all, McMahon's high-risk maneuvers should be a delight for fans at The Show of Shows.

