WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - The Miz falls in trouble, Charlotte Flair confronts her father (February 22, 2021)

From a No. 1 contender's main event for the WWE title to a bizarre segment with Randy Orton, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The fallout episode of RAW after Elimination Chamber successfully delivered in terms of the show's top title scenario. Despite the usual faults, it was quite an enjoyable episode, as a whole. The show felt like an optimistic start to the buildup for WWE Fastlane.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (February 22, 2021).

#5 Randy Orton spat out a mysterious black liquid on WWE RAW

Randy Orton couldn't focus on his WWE title aspirations at Elimination Chamber, and he blamed Alexa Bliss for the same.

Bliss didn't interrupt during the Elimination Chamber match, but Orton's mind was somewhere else at the pay-per-view. As a result, he was the first one to be eliminated from WWE RAW's Chamber contest.

During this episode, The Viper responded to Alexa's surreal segment from last week's RAW. Orton discarded The Fiend as a non-factor because he burned the supernatural entity during their Firefly Inferno match last year. Soon, Bliss made her presence felt without appearing on the show, as Orton coughed up some black gunk backstage.

As usual, the commentators looked puzzled in the least interesting manner possible.

Coincidentally, it was during the episode of RAW after Royal Rumble when Bliss appeared with black liquid oozing out of her mouth. Perhaps it foreshadowed Orton's fate on the recent episode of RAW, which took place only several hours after Elimination Chamber.

In recent weeks, this storyline has taken a minimalistic approach. With every passing episode, WWE fans hope that Bray Wyatt will return someday. Until then, it's tough to predict what else Bliss could have in store for The Viper.