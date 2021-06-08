WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Shayna Baszler gets spooked, major stakes for Drew McIntyre revealed (June 7, 2021)

With this week's WWE RAW being the penultimate episode before Hell in a Cell, fans expected a number of developments for the upcoming pay-per-view.

While the show may not have included a lot of announcements related to Hell in a Cell, a few storylines, for better or worse, took some intriguing turns this week.

Nowadays, the common trend is to point out the poor aspects of RAW, but what did you like the most about the show this week? Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE RAW (June 7, 2021).

#5 Alexa Bliss and Lilly had a bizarre surprise for Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW

The most discussed segment from this week's RAW is, of course, what many are now calling the worst thing to happen in WWE since WrestleMania Backlash's zombie-themed lumberjack match.

It's no coincidence that the said lumberjack contest and the Alexa Bliss-Shayna Baszler segment from RAW featured supernatural elements.

Baszler thought that her trip to Alexa's Playground this week wasn't going to get her in trouble. After all, the former MMA fighter believed Lilly was nothing but Alexa Bliss' "stupid doll." Perhaps she should have taken horror movie tropes into consideration, as Lilly turned out to be more than just a stupid doll by the end of the episode.

Bliss and Baszler engaged in a brawl during Alexa's Playground, and when the latter stomped on Lilly to prove her point, everything turned into chaos.

The superstar-doll combo took over the ThunderDome. Baszler had no choice but to escape as set pieces from the arena fell around her. At the end of the episode, she got trapped in a room with a mirror reflection of Lilly, and RAW concluded with the former MMA fighter screaming as a result of being spooked by Bliss and Lilly's tricks.

Now there's a difference between displaying magic tricks for the sake of it being "cool" and incorporating supernatural shenanigans with some intriguing philosophy behind it. The latter case is why many fans fell in love with the initial stages of Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's pairing.

So let's hope WWE can deliver on the storytelling department of Bliss and Baszler's feud instead of only relying on magic tricks to move the plot forward.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das