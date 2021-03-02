WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Bobby Lashley makes history, Randy Orton faces himself (March 1, 2021)

From Bobby Lashley and The Miz's WWE title clash to a bizarre segment with Randy Orton, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

RAW was a unique show this week. The WWE title scenario completely overshadowed the rest of the proceedings. The entire episode was engagingly built around Lashley vs. Miz, as their clash stretched throughout the night.

That alone made the show entertaining, even though other aspects of RAW were relatively less important this week.

Let us know your thoughts about this particular episode in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 1, 2021).

#5 Creepy music box, a doppelganger, and more — What happened to Randy Orton on WWE RAW?

Just as Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's storyline takes a bizarre turn, the bizarreness of it all steps up a notch with every passing week.

On this week's WWE RAW, Orton was interviewed by Kayla Braxton in a backstage segment. He didn't have an explanation behind why he coughed up some black liquid last week.

Advertisement

However, he knew Bliss had something to do with it. Orton did not want to be associated with Bliss anymore. He warned her to stay out of his path, otherwise, there would be consequences.

The Viper looked apprehensive when he warned Bliss this week. It's almost as if he is a little scared and unsure of what Bliss has in store for him over the next few weeks.

Bliss interrupted the interview with a jack-in-the-box toy and appeared on a monitor behind Orton. The creepy music box was in focus as she whispered, "bring him back," before turning her attention to The Viper. Things took an even stranger turn from this point onwards.

Orton met his own doppelganger on the screen. The doppelganger spoke in a distorted voice and said that Orton will come face-to-face with everything he has ever done. The real Orton began coughing and moved out of the frame as fake Orton's laughs echoed from the monitor to end the segment.

As always, a section of viewers thought this was too silly, while others appreciated the bizarreness of the whole segment.

Advertisement

It's safe to assume that Alexa Bliss has placed some sort of hex on the 14-time World Champion. Will Randy Orton's doppelganger make any future appearances? When exactly will Bray Wyatt return? What role will Alexa Bliss play on the Road to WrestleMania 37?

Every week, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding the aforementioned storyline. While some WWE fans want more answers than questions, others like being mystified by the whole shtick.