WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss reveals secrets, major swerve planned for WrestleMania? (March 29, 2021)

From Bobby Lashley's bounty on Drew McIntyre to a few cartoonish segments, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

Monday Night RAW receives a lot of criticism, which isn't a new development. But there are instances where even the show's most loyal followers can't defend the quality of a select few episodes. The latest edition of RAW falls into this category, as the show came across as far too shallow for the average viewer.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 29, 2021).

#5 Rhea Ripley and Asuka's storyline took a pretty familiar turn on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Asuka came out on WWE RAW to sign a contract for their WrestleMania 37 clash. Little did they know that a recent SmackDown trope would take over their singles feud as well.

Asuka felt that Ripley was too overconfident heading into their WrestleMania 37 match, and the latter surprisingly agreed. Ripley said she was confident enough to challenge The Empress of Tomorrow to a WrestleMania match, and she seemed just as confident in claiming her future as the new RAW Women's Champion.

After both women signed the contract, Ripley flipped a table onto Asuka. This led to an appearance from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions — Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (w/ Reginald).

Having been unimpressed with the current RAW Women's Championship feud, the two challenged Asuka and Ripley to a tag team match next week. Ripley gladly accepted the challenge without Asuka's approval.

Now, when exactly have two female rivals been booked as a tag team on the Road to WrestleMania 37?

Over on WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair recently broke off as a temporary tag team to focus on their singles feud for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Banks and Belair's impromptu stint as a tag team led to the storyline becoming an overcomplicated mess, and WWE just decided to apply the same strategy to the RAW Women's Championship feud this week.

Also, with just one episode of RAW left to air before WrestleMania, was it even necessary to include Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's subplot in between Rhea Ripley and Asuka's one-on-one feud?

