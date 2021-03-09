WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Shane McMahon trolls everyone, Randy Orton gets spooked (March 8, 2021)

From a WWE Championship rematch to a hard-hitting No Disqualification contest, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The show excessively dragged on this week, especially during the middle portions of the episode. Despite the situation, there were some noteworthy moments from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. WrestleMania 37 is approximately a month away, and a major non-title storyline from RAW seems to be heading towards The Showcase of Immortals.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (March 8, 2021).

#5 Reginald proved to be a huge asset for Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Reginald made his move from WWE SmackDown to RAW this week. In the previous episode of SmackDown, Nia Jax picked him up after he was dumped on by key players of the Blue brand's Women's Division.

As a result, Reginald accompanied Jax to the ring on this week's RAW. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler teamed up to wrestle Lana and Naomi during the episode. Carmella's former sommelier caused an important distraction towards the end of the match, which allowed Jax to pin her archrival, Lana, for the victory.

Reginald has recently gained a certain level of notoriety among the women of SmackDown. Now that he's on RAW, the same could happen in the RAW Women's Division. As for now, his main role on the Red brand is to help out the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jax and Baszler.

At Fastlane, Jax and Baszler are set to face Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair with the titles at stake. Reginald will surely be a major factor then, as he has established connections with everyone involved in the match.

On the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37, let's hope that out of all the possible directions for Reginald on RAW, he shouldn't be "ready for Asuka".

