WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories- Intergender match challenge, Bobby Lashley's top contenders revealed (May 24, 2021)

WWE events that don't feature tomato warfare or zombie-themed matches are bound to be somewhat good. Instead of focusing on silly shenanigans and highly controversial booking decisions, this week's WWE RAW highlighted quality matches for the most part.

But apart from WWE's appreciable focus on in-ring action, the Red brand's repetitive nature was apparent throughout the show. During the latest edition of RAW, a major match was made official for next month's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Additionally, the two top contenders for Bobby Lashley's world title were revealed on the same night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE RAW (May 24, 2021).

#5 WWE teased a split between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have always been an unusual team in WWE. Although their partnership helped them win tag team gold, there's always been a certain level of animosity between the two characters.

This week, WWE may have opted to capitalize on that onscreen animosity, which may eventually lead to the end of Jax and Baszler's tag team.

The main event of RAW featured a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship rematch pitting the two heel superstars against Natalya and Tamina. Baszler warned Reginald to stay away from the match, as it could negatively affect their chances of winning the titles once again.

However, Reginald eventually came out, and although he only meant to help out Jax and Baszler, his distractions proved to be a hurdle for the challengers. At one point, Baszler even banished him from the ringside area.

But on his way back, he encountered another pyro attack, with Alexa Bliss and Lilly being the most likely culprits behind this development. Bliss didn't appear on this week's RAW, but her pyro-centric distraction allowed Natalya to pin Baszler for the victory.

After the bout, a frustrated Shayna Baszler challenged Reginald to an intergender match next week.

Far better matches took place earlier in the night, which is why the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship contest didn't seem like the best pick for RAW's main event.

The latest conflict between Baszler and Reginald could drastically impact the former's partnership with Nia Jax. As a result, the two formidable women may soon move forward as solo competitors on RAW.

