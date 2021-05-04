WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Eva Marie's return, Randy Orton attacked with tomatoes (May 3, 2021)

Despite its faults, WWE RAW ended up being a decent show this week. In recent memory, the Red brand has delivered a few critically panned episodes. Compared to that standard, the latest edition of Monday Night RAW fared slightly better.

Most importantly, this week's show included some interesting developments that will inevitably affect the future to some extent. Mansoor's appearance on the show is an example of the same. But not all such advancements were met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

#5 "The Eva-lution" is coming soon to WWE RAW

This week's RAW featured a vignette that confirmed Eva Marie's imminent return to WWE, leading to mixed reactions from fans across social media.

Many already know about Marie from her initial WWE run that ended in 2017. Now that she will appear on WWE television after a four-year absence, there are numerous possibilities for her on the Red brand.

During her most recent vignette, Marie spoke about her ambitions as an influencer in the promotion. The entire promo seemingly indicated that Marie's diva-esque persona is here to stay.

It's no secret that Eva Marie has been a polarizing figure throughout her WWE run. After all, her onscreen character represents a very different mentality compared to that of a professional wrestling purist. In an era where the in-ring product has significantly advanced, many fans believe Marie doesn't fit in the current landscape of WWE.

Additionally, WWE recently released a couple of fan-favorite female stars. The timing of it all has led to obvious comparisons between Eva Marie and talents like Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Mickie James.

But Marie's return to the company can be perfectly summarized with the phrase, "controversy creates cash." All it took was a short vignette, and she has already become a trending topic among the WWE Universe.

