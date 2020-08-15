From AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy's confrontation to another twist in Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's feud, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

At this point, it almost seems like the creative team have let their filter down when it comes to writing for WWE SmackDown. While this particular episode may result in a polarizing reaction from the fans, it certainly captured my attention from start-to-finish.

Due to the Blue brand's volatile creativity, it is impossible to predict the quality of the show on a weekly basis.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (August 14, 2020).

#5: Kalisto made a surprise return as Lucha House Party stole the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Before Gran Metalik and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other in singles competition on this week's WWE SmackDown, Nakamura and Cesaro cut a backstage promo for the same.

In a childish turn of events, Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) snuck behind the SmackDown Tag Team Champions and stole their titles.

This trope has become quite common in recent times. MVP declared himself the United States Champion at WWE Extreme Rules, and just this week, Brodie Lee stole the old TNT title to spite Cody on AEW Dynamite.

So Lucha House Party's actions weren't the biggest highlight of the night. However, later on, Gran Metalik secured a victory against Shinsuke Nakamura thanks to Kalisto's return. It created a distraction so that Metalik could deliver the diving elbow for a successful three-count.

It will be interesting to see how Nakamura & Cesaro manage to overcome the numbers game against their rivals now that Kalisto is back, but even then, there are far bigger things happening on SmackDown on a weekly basis.