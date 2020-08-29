From surprise returns to a Vince McMahon appearance, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Although both RAW and SmackDown before Payback were rushed to a certain extent, the Blue brand put on a slightly better and more newsworthy show than this week's WWE RAW.

Even though the episode as a whole featured an experimental format last night, it led to some minor setbacks when the in-ring product is taken under consideration. Without a doubt, some plot threads from this episode may lead to major consequences in the future.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (August 28, 2020).

#5: Alexa Bliss teased a character change after her storyline with The Fiend

The big giveaway of what comes next for Alexa Bliss wasn't her hair, it was what she was wearing on her lower body.



Does it remind you of anyone in the Firefly Funhouse?#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 29, 2020

WWE fans were a bit confused when Alexa Bliss didn't play a major part in Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's main event match at SummerSlam 2020.

Leading up to the pay-per-view, both Wyatt and Strowman used her as bait to lure the other in several instances. Now, the fallout of that particular angle is felt across the Blue brand when it comes to Alexa's WWE character.

This week, Bliss showed up in a backstage segment with Nikki Cross. The former seemed cheerful despite what happened to her a few weeks ago. But that must have been a facade to some extent, as Alexa Bliss immediately snapped when Cross implied that her best friend's appearance reminded her of The Fiend.

As Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue stated in his tweet, Alexa's appearance is somewhat reminiscent of Abby The Witch, a popular puppet in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

If Abby The Witch was to become a real person on WWE SmackDown, the puppet could manifest itself as a new personality of Alexa Bliss.