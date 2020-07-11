5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (July 10, 2020)

Jeff Hardy accepted a unique challenge against Sheamus during this week's WWE SmackDown.

Jeff Hardy accepted a unique challenge for Extreme Rules

From The New Day's main event tag team titles match against Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura to a women's karaoke contest hosted by Jey Uso, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

This episode of SmackDown felt like a filler stop on the Road to Extreme Rules, and that is unusual because the Blue brand's roster is stacked from the top-to-bottom. I have often praised this show for its newsworthy approach in recent times, but that effect will wear off if they keep putting on episodes like this on a weekly basis.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (July 10, 2020).

#5: Bayley & Sasha Banks continued their path to complete domination by defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

The bigger story here is always going to be Sasha Banks and Bayley's uncanny friendship, which hasn't broken down like any standard WWE tag team you can think of.

So even though Nikki Cross and Bayley's current WWE feud hasn't been relegated to the sidelines at all, we know that it has an obvious outcome at the end of the day.

Sasha & Bayley may have defeated Bliss & Cross on SmackDown, but appearing on all three brands has ensured that The Role Models have enemies everywhere. The Kabuki Warriors will be looking to dethrone Sasha & Bayley from the top of the Women's Tag Team Division, as both teams are set to face on next week's RAW with the Women's Tag Team Titles at stake.

The Role Models may have a separate storyline on WWE RAW as well, but there is only one overarching plot thread here, and that deals with the idea of Sasha & Bayley splitting up sometime down the road.

