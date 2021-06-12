WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns' major feud revealed, Battle for the Crown announced (June 11, 2021)

There is indeed a huge difference in quality between WWE RAW and SmackDown these days. The Blue brand has been consistent with its shows lately, and this week's episode ended up being an excellent watch as well.

While the Roman Reigns saga always ends up being SmackDown's biggest creative success, other storylines stepped up in terms of quality during the episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 11, 2021).

#5 Roman Reigns to face Rey Mysterio at WWE Hell in a Cell?

While it hasn't been confirmed yet, this week's WWE SmackDown ended with a teaser for a Hell in a Cell match between Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns. The two superstars haven't faced each other in a singles match throughout their careers, so one could say that it's a dream match waiting to happen.

Reigns assaulted Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, on last week's show. Being a dedicated father, Rey Mysterio couldn't let go of what Reigns did to his family. As a result, the legendary luchador's conflict led to a confrontation between him and The Tribal Chief at the end of the episode.

Both of them put on a solid segment, one that introduced some intriguing plot points for the future. Rey Mysterio acknowledged that he was willing to fight Reigns inside Hell in a Cell, even if he lost that fight.

But the main motive for him isn't to chase after the Universal Championship or prove who among them is the better competitor. Instead, Rey Mysterio only wants to avenge his son by going head-to-head against Roman Reigns.

Reigns couldn't accept the challenge, as a brawl immediately broke out between him and The Mysterios. The Universal Champion eventually stood tall at the end of the show. However, it's likely the father-and-son duo won't hold back against The Tribal Chief next week.

Meanwhile, the Anoa'i family conflict developed in a series of well-acted segments this week. Jey Uso reached his breaking point and couldn't pick a side between his twin brother, Jimmy, and his cousin, Reigns.

The Roman Reigns saga has once again taken an intriguing turn, simultaneously creating a lot of hype for SmackDown's go-home episode before Hell in a Cell.

