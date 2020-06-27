5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (June 26, 2020)

Braun Strowman revealed his creepy persona on this week's WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown was mostly centered around a tribute to The Undertaker this week.

Braun Strowman laid out a unique challenge for Bray Wyatt

From The Undertaker's tribute, to a creepy promo from the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

I don't really think you can rank this particular episode among WWE's normal weekly content, since last night's SmackDown wasn't really a two-hour show when it came to storylines heading into Extreme Rules.

As you may have heard, a lot of airtime was dedicated to WWE paying tribute to The Undertaker, and as a result, a lot of major stars were missing from this episode.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (June 26, 2020).

#5: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura broke into an impromptu brawl with The New Day during 8-Man Tag Team action

With The Forgotten Sons being "forgotten" from WWE TV, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura have received a unique opportunity here.

Last week, Cesaro expressed his frustrations of being overlooked in WWE for far too long. That is somewhat true, as you hear stories about Cesaro being one of the strongest men in WWE today. However, The Swiss Cyborg's physical attributes haven't landed him a huge storyline in recent memory.

This week, an 8-Man Tag Team match saw The New Day and Lucha House Party teaming up to fight The Miz, John Morrison, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. Lucha House Party picked up an unexpected win when they wiped out Miz & Morrison for the victory.

Meanwhile, Kofi & Big E's brawl against Cesaro & Nakamura escalated to a point where their mid-match brawl headed backstage immediately. If The Lucha House Party are in for a push, then it makes things interesting for Cesaro & Nakamura's current feud with The New Day.

Whatever the case may be, we all know that Johnny Drip Drip & MC MIZ are the most charismatic duo on WWE SmackDown.

