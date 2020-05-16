Otis is the new face of SmackDown

From Otis and Braun Strowman teaming up in the main event to Sasha Banks and Bayley's confrontation with Charlotte Flair, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

After Money in the Bank, things noticeably changed around WWE RAW. The same happened with SmackDown, but on a smaller scale. Bray Wyatt wasn't around this week, and it looks like Otis is now the top entertainment asset of the Blue Brand.

A new tournament for the Intercontinental Championship also began last night, as we build towards WWE Backlash next month.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (May 15, 2020).

#5 Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak fought in a technical extravaganza for hardcore fans

.@WWEDanielBryan This was not my day. This was your day! Until we meet again, thanks for the competition. Hold fast your grit. #SmackDown #GulakBryanConnection #PracticeLikeYouPlay https://t.co/ba2lLFXMjV — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

WWE matches for weekly television usually follow a structured format. Occasionally, fans get to witness a match that stands out from the rest. This week, Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan did exactly that on SmackDown.

Both men were pitted against each other in a first-round tournament matchup for the vacant Intercontinental Championship. This came across as slightly bold since there are virtually no conflicts between Bryan and Gulak at this stage.

In another world, WWE would have opted to use this opportunity to create conflict between both babyfaces for no apparent reason. But they chose a more dignified path, as Bryan and Gulak put on a showcase of technical holds and counters for hardcore fans.

Although Bryan won the bout, both men showed respect to each other after it was all over. Most importantly, Drew Gulak has risen to the occasion since his program with Bryan started, and this week was a good showcase for him despite the loss.