Jeff Hardy got "arrested" at the beginning of WWE SmackDown

From Otis and Mandy Rose's poolside parody to Jeff Hardy's substance issues being turned into a storyline, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

With last night's episode, SmackDown continued to prove that it is WWE's ultimate entertainment brand. Make no mistake, despite potential booking blunders and whatnot, the Blue brand still put on a very weird and intriguing show.

Bruce Prichard clearly understands how to draw eyes on the product, and even though SmackDown tends to go a little overboard at times, it is inevitably the most newsworthy WWE brand as a result.

Which show did you like better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (May 29, 2020).

#5: Kurt Angle announced that Matt Riddle will join Friday Night SmackDown

The Super King of Bros will finally move up to WWE SmackDown after a successful run as one of NXT's top names.

Kurt Angle appeared in a segment to announce that Matt Riddle will be making the move to the Blue brand.

Earlier this week, Timothy Thatcher and Riddle had a brutal cage match with Angle as the special referee. Thatcher picked up the victory, and that was apparently Riddle's last match on WWE NXT.

The former UFC welterweight and NXT Tag Team Champion will surely make some noise on WWE SmackDown. It makes sense why the higher-ups wanted him on this brand, and that is because he's not just another great Pro-Wrestler in the ring, but Riddle has been impressive when it comes to the entertainment side of things as well.

If Matt Riddle isn’t a huge star in WWE within a year, I’ll be shocked. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 30, 2020

For what it's worth, this callup also brings us one step closer to a meme-worthy matchup like Matt Riddle vs. Goldberg, which would still be a risky proposition, but you never know what WWE might do if the story is already there.