WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories- Intergender clash, twin brothers to possibly fight each other? (May 7, 2021)

Apart from a couple of popular clips from the past and a slight change in production, this week's "throwback" edition of WWE SmackDown mostly focused on current storylines.

Old-school fans got somewhat baited into watching a show that just happened to include some good developments regarding the current product. As strange as it sounds, this strategy might be beneficial to some extent, as it gives casual fans a reason to follow the show these days.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (May 7, 2021).

#5 A returning Teddy Long set up a huge match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

AYEEE PLAYA PLAYA IS BACKK!!!!!!! TEDDY LONG Commissioner for tonight!!!



The old WWF/WWE or the New WWE? pic.twitter.com/a6BAisuMbr — SHARKK SPORTS (@sharkk_sports) May 8, 2021

Teddy Long returned during the opening segment of this week's WWE SmackDown. Unsurprisingly, no one went one-on-one against The Undertaker in his presence.

The show kicked off with Jimmy Uso's return. Roman Reigns welcomed back his cousin, hoping to strengthen his tribe on the blue brand.

Reigns presented Jimmy as a "replacement" for Daniel Bryan after The Yes Movement's leader got banished from SmackDown last week. As a result, Cesaro entered the frame and took offense to such a comparison.

This scenario soon turned into a brawl between Seth Rollins and Cesaro before their scheduled match even took place. To spice up an already volatile situation, Teddy Long returned during the segment and made a major decision — if Cesaro defeated Rollins, he would get to challenge Reigns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Cesaro eventually defeated his WrestleMania rival, but the sequences leading up to this result created a significant plot thread for the future.

Jey Uso was present near ringside with his returning brother, Jimmy, to make sure that Rollins would win. But Rollins didn't want Jey's assistance. He expressed the same by shoving Jey Uso to the ground.

This led to Jimmy retaliating against Rollins with a superkick, which allowed Cesaro to capitalize on the opportunity and win the match.

Although Jimmy only meant to look out for his brother, he indirectly spoiled Roman Reigns' plans.

After all, Rollins' victory was supposed to keep Cesaro away from the world title picture. But after Cesaro successfully overcame that obstacle, an inner conflict between Reigns and his cousins became the main focus for the rest of the show.

1 / 5 NEXT