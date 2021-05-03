5 Biggest non-title victories in CM Punk's WWE career

CM Punk's tenure with WWE was definitely full of ups and downs. But it was also filled with multiple championship wins. While Punk's run with the company ended on a rather sour note, one cannot deny the fact The Second City Saint established his place as a fan favorite.

A former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk has always been a box office attraction regardless of his status in WWE. Throughout his WWE career, CM Punk has been involved in multiple non-championship feuds, most of which he helped make memorable in his own right.

Championship wins, in general, are always rated higher than non-title wins in the professional wrestling business. However, there have been cases when non-title wins have felt equally important and relevant compared to a championship victory.

The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, which is mostly comprised of non-title victories, is a pure example of this. The Deadman's former rival CM Punk has also experienced wins of such a high caliber, without the inclusion of a title. Punk was a Superstar who managed to master the art of making non-title wins feel equally crucial.

Throughout his WWE career, CM Puk has registered some of WWE's biggest non-title victories on his resume. With that being said, here are five such examples from CM Punk's prestigious WWE career.

#5. CM Punk wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, 2009

CM Punk captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship courtesy of his Money in the Bank wins

At WrestleMania 25, CM Punk won his second ever Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match when he defeated John Morrison and The Miz, securing his place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the event, CM Punk made history by becoming the first-ever superstar to win two Money in the Bank ladder matches. Punk's win also meant that he was the only superstar to win the match for two consecutive years.

After a few unsuccessful cash-in attempts, CM Punk finally saw an opening and capitalized after Jeff Hardy's hard-fought win over Edge. Punk's successful cash-in of the Money in the Bank on The Charismatic Enigma meant that the former became a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Both CM Punk's Money in the Bank wins are key parts of the evolution of his WWE career.

