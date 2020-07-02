5 Biggest Questions from WWE NXT Great American Bash (Night 1)

While the Great American Bash's first night was great, it left the WWE NXT Universe asking some important questions

Who will benefit the most from the outcomes of the latest edition of WWE NXT?

There are a few questions WWE needs to address soon!

WWE NXT got its first edition of the Great American Bash as the event made its return to WWE TV after eight years. Too big for one night, the event has been divided into two nights and the first night's show took place this week while the second night is scheduled for next Wednesday.

The first night was headlined by a match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, while the second night will be headlined by the Winner Takes All match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

Apart from that, several big matches and segments took place during the night to make things exciting for the fans watching from home. Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher scored big victories during the night while Tegan Nox defeated three other women to get in contention for the NXT Women’s Title.

The first night of the Great American Bash was a big success but left us asking a few important questions. In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions we have from this week’s special edition of WWE NXT.

#5 Where is the Robert Stone Brand heading to on NXT?

The Robert Stone Brand started off strong as the former "Robbie E" took Chelsea Green under his wing and launched her successfully after a couple of false starts. Green had her big moment on WWE NXT when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair and defeated Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.

After the match, Green parted ways with Stone and has been missing from television since. Stone, on the other hand, has been desperately trying to find new clients and has been pursuing Rhea Ripley for the said role.

This week during the Great American Bash, Aliyah and Stone teamed up to compete against Ripley in a handicap match, but they were humiliated by The Nightmare of NXT.

Unreal. Unreal you have to keep posting this stuff. https://t.co/18TM7mrrR6 — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 2, 2020

With such booking, one wonders where the Robert Stone brand is headed to and whether the creative had planned this all along or if they’ve just hit the panic mode after Green split and could possibly head over to the main roster soon.

As for Rhea Ripley, It was odd to see the former NXT Women’s Champion get involved in such an ordinary storyline and her making quick work of Stone and Aliyah didn't help the latter either.

