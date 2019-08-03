5 Biggest questions after The Rock 'retires' from WWE

The Rock says he "quietly retired" from WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cemented his status as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time during his seven years as a full-time in-ring performer between 1996 and 2003.

Following a lengthy absence to concentrate on his movie career, “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment” returned to WWE in 2011 to feud with John Cena at back-to-back WrestleManias, as well as with CM Punk in early 2013.

Technically, the 47-year-old’s last official match came in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu six-second encounter, but his most recent meaningful match came in 2013 at WrestleMania 29 against Cena.

Since then, there has often been speculation about when The Rock could potentially return for one more match, but the man himself seemingly ended those rumors by revealing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 2 that he has “quietly retired” from wrestling.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that need answering following the 10-time World Champion’s surprising comment.

#5 Why has The Rock retired?

The Rock did not elaborate much on his “quietly retired” comment. Instead, he went on to discuss how he loves performing in front of a live audience and how he credits wrestling with getting him to where he is today.

Despite the WWE legend not giving a reason for his retirement, it is safe to assume that his hectic work schedule is the main cause behind his decision.

So far in 2019, he has had roles in three new movie releases – Fighting With My Family (actor and executive producer), Shazam! (executive producer) and Hobbs & Shaw (actor and producer) – while he has also been working on Jumanji: The Next Level (December 2019 release) and Jungle Cruise (July 2020 release).

With so many roles lined up behind and in front of the camera, as well as media appearances, it would prove very difficult for The Rock to set aside the time for a WWE in-ring comeback.

