5 biggest questions from this week’s RAW (April 20, 2020)

This week's show raised a number of questions

This week’s episode of RAW was entertaining as it had much more action, story, and drama as compared to many recent closed-door shows.

We saw some mid-card matches involving the newly formed tag team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander who took on Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink. Apart from that, Bianca Belair also competed this week against Santana Garrett.

However, it was the Money in the Bank ladder match qualifying matches that stole the show this week along with the main event of the show where Drew McIntyre managed to send a loud and clear message to his next challenger.

Even though the show was really solid, we were left with a few major questions by the end of it all and are seeking answers from WWE and its Superstars.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions we have from this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Why were Garza and Theory hesitant to follow Vega’s orders?

Garza and Theory did nothing to protect Andrade from Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s show with some words for Seth Rollins. McIntyre issued a challenge to Rollins for Money in the Bank and vowed to show The Monday Night Messiah what The Scottish Psychopath was capable of.

McIntyre’s challenger from last week, Andrade, interrupted him along with Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory.

Vega exchanged some harsh words with McIntyre and the United States Champion tried to take down McIntyre with an attack. However, Garza and Theory refused to follow Vega’s orders of going in and helping Andrade lay down McIntyre after watching what was happening to Andrade.

This was an interesting segment that stripped down the new heel faction a week after it was built so strongly. Garza and Theory disobeying orders show that there’s a rift in the faction already, or they are not up to the challenge.

Last week, all three men came out strong after RAW even after Andrade lost his match to McIntyre. This week, however, all three men fell flat and were unable to live up to the hype they’d created last week.

So, why did this new heel faction fall flat in front of a single man after everything that was done to establish the team last week?