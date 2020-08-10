Retribution has proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with on WWE television after their appearance last week, and rumors are running rampant about what the company will do next with this faction. Fans are also desperately trying to figure out who is a part of the Retribution faction, but have gotten little in the way of clues.

WWE seems to be going all out with the Retribution faction and the group destroyed a little of the SmackDown ring to prove a point. Not only does that keep fans at the edge of their seats, it will also coax fans to watch next week's programming to find out more about this mystery faction.

With that being said and Retribution running wild through WWE this week, here are the five biggest unanswered questions after the faction's debut. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us whether you think they will be a success or not.

#5 What is Retribution's ultimate goal?

What is Retribution trying to achieve with their attacks?

Retribution made their presence felt on both WWE RAW and SmackDown last week, which has to make fans wonder what their ultimate goal might be? The simple answer to that question is "retribution", but what exactly do they want retribution for and what has been done to them in the past?

While no member of Retribution has cut a promo to air their grievances at the time of this writing, one can only hope that changes in the near future. In fact, a member of the group cutting a promo might be a good way to flesh out the group as a whole and make their motives a little more clear.

The way this group will cause chaos will be interesting to see, but it will soon ring hollow without a definitive motive. At least this way, fans can start to understand why the group is doing this and maybe even feel sympathy towards the group's actions.