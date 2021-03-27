5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE Fastlane proved to be a successful pay-per-view for both RAW and SmackDown. WWE RAW has started to build some major rivalries as WrestleMania draws closer by the day.

Rhea Ripley arrived on RAW and challenged Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania. Braun Strowman also got a match for the event against Shane McMahon. Plus, Bad Bunny agreed to face The Miz at The Show of Shows, while The Fiend took down Randy Orton before he confirmed their big match.

Does Strowman really have much to prove in the ring against McMahon? And will Bad Bunny be able to hold his own in a wrestling ring against a former WWE Champion?

On Wednesday, Karrion Kross called out Finn Balor on WWE NXT. Has The Prince figured out The Herald of Doomsday? Or is Balor just playing mind games with the former NXT Champion?

Lasltly, WWE SmackDown hit the nail right on the head once again. Fans watched the Universal Championship picture take an expected turn to make it even more exciting. But has the SmackDown Women’s Championship feud been as good as the other rivalries for the show?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Why is Bad Bunny getting a one-on-one match against The Miz at WWE WrestleMania?

Advertisement

Over the past couple of months, WWE RAW has worked hard to build a storyline between The Miz and Bad Bunny. He was quickly paired with Damian Priest, who moved from NXT to RAW after WWE Royal Rumble.

Priest defeated The Miz on RAW early in his run on the main roster, and he has remained a major part of the storyline involving Bad Bunny. Fans expected Bunny and Priest to team up and take on Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Instead, The Miz officially challenged Bad Bunny to a singles match at The Show of Shows. Bad Bunny attacked The Miz after he defeated Jeff Hardy. The musical star then accepted The A-Lister's challenge.

Why is Bunny getting a singles match against the former WWE Champion? Shouldn’t Priest have also gotten a chance to perform at WrestleMania and directly help Bunny pick up the victory at the show?

Me as to why it ain’t bad bunny & Damien priest vs Miz & Morrison at mania #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LXb6RmPr5y — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) March 23, 2021

Bunny will likely defeat Miz at The Show of Shows to earn a big victory with The Archer of Infamy’s help. But wouldn’t it have been better to have Priest and Morrison involved in order make the loss a little less detrimental to The Miz? After all, The A-Lister was holding the WWE Championship only a month ago.

1 / 5 NEXT