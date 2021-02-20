5 Biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

With WWE Elimination Chamber just a few days away, The Miz made a blockbuster announcement on WWE RAW and opted out of the Elimination Chamber match. Kofi Kingston competed against The A-Lister later in the night and earned the spot that Miz wanted to award to John Morrison instead.

Will Kofi be able to win the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday and have another big WrestleMania moment as the WWE Champion? Also, will WWE need to replace Keith Lee if he is unable to compete in the United States Championship match?

On WWE NXT, Kyle O’Reilly wanted answers from Adam Cole. Instead, he got a beating from his former friend at the end of the night that knocked him out. Will Cole challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship next, or is Pete Dunne still not done with The Prince?

WWE SmackDown had a few big segments. Seth Rollins addressed the WWE Universe and blamed several people for his failed return. He also sent a warning to Cesaro on SmackDown.

Will The Messiah target The Swiss Cyborg in the weeks to come? Could Cesaro win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Was taking The Miz out of WWE Elimination Chamber and adding Kofi Kingston a pre-planned decision?

WWE had made Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz, a part of the WWE Championship match for Elimination Chamber. Some fans were confused by this decision as Miz already holds the MITB briefcase that he can cash-in for the title at any time.

After some backlash, WWE decided to change things around on RAW this week. The Miz decided to pull himself out of the match for Sunday, and wanted to award his spot to John Morrison. However, things got difficult for him when he was put up in a match against Kofi Kingston to determine who’d take the spot at Elimination Chamber.

Kofi defeated The Miz to take his spot for Elimination Chamber. The New Day member will likely run into Mustafa Ali before or during the Elimination Chamber match.

Did WWE decide to change the participants of the match after the fans expressed their displeasure, or was it always the plan? It looks like KofiMania 2.0 is in effect, and the creative team now has the chance to make a bigger story out of it.

YESSIRRRRRRRRRRR Kofi Kingston is going the Elimination Chamber match!!! Rather him than the Miz any day#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Wb3TbO5wup — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) February 16, 2021

Ali and RETRIBUTION could get a major push if they manage to ambush Kofi at Elimination Chamber. As a result, the anti-WWE faction's members may steal his spot or cost him the opportunity at the upcoming PPV.