5 biggest questions from WWE Crown Jewel: Eye-popping moment; ordinary ring gears

WWE Crown Jewel hosted several of the biggest matches of the year. The Saudi Arabian crowd was all pumped up to welcome the WWE Superstars back to the kingdom after a year and a half.

Edge defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell after a grueling match. Is the rivalry between The Visionary of Drip and The Ultimate Opportunist finally over? Mansoor and Mustafa Ali made history by becoming the first two Muslim Superstars to work a singles match at a WWE pay-per-view. Did their match at Crown Jewel deliver?

RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles and Omos to retain the RAW Tag Team Champions on Thursday night. Should WWE end the rivalry between these two teams before the rematches get too much?

Goldberg did not disappoint his fans in Saudi Arabia as he put on a good show in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer gave Bobby Lashley a tough contest before putting him away with a Spear to pick up the win. Who's next for Goldberg after his big victory over The All Mighty at Crown Jewel?

Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods won the crowns to become the new Queen and King of WWE respectively. Meanwhile, the WWE and Universal Championship matches were explosive, to say the least. Who will step up to the two top champions next?

Let's take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE Crown Jewel this year.

#5. Why did Seth Rollins target Edge’s eye at WWE Crown Jewel?

Seth Rollins is playing one of the best heel characters in wrestling today. He had a gripping rivalry with Rey Mysterio not too long ago. The Messiah popped out the legend’s eye to win a match at Extreme Rules.

Since then, Rollins’ antics have caught the eye of the WWE Universe. At Crown Jewel, The Visionary of Drip took on Edge inside Hell in a Cell.

Staying true to his current character, Rollins targeted Edge’s eye and nearly popped it out with the help of a steel rod. Why does Seth Rollins keep targeting his opponent’s eye? Was it a wise move to target Edge’s eye at Crown Jewel?

It’s great to see that WWE is building on some past spots to continue some superstars’ current characters. However, dangerous moves like these could badly influence the younger audience.

austin (-_•) 🎃👻😈 @TheGarganoWay Rollins must think this is an eye for an eye match as well 😅 #WWECrownJewel Rollins must think this is an eye for an eye match as well 😅 #WWECrownJewel

The spot could have gone very wrong had Rollins not been such a trained professional. Such dangerous moves could force some fans away from their screens. WWE could look to find something else to build Rollins’ character around.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun