5 Biggest questions from WWE Extreme Rules 2020

WWE Extreme Rules was another enjoyable pay-per-view brought to us by WWE in the comfort of our homes. With no real audience being present once again, except the WWE Performance Center recruits, the focus was on the in-ring action and the cinematic match that ended the show.

We saw a great match between Kevin Owens and Murphy on the pre-show that set the tone for the night, and the opening Tables match between The New Day and the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura made things even more enjoyable.

Fans got to saw Seth Rollins pluck out Rey Mysterio’s eye, while Drew McIntyre managed to humiliate Dolph Ziggler by retaining his WWE Championship under unfavorable circumstances.

Bayley and Sasha Banks stole the night with their antics, but their current characters seem to be taking things a bit too far now.

By the end of it all, we were left with a few major questions that need to be addressed by WWE sooner than later.

In this article, we will look at the 5 biggest questions we have from this year’s WWE Extreme Rules.

#5 What’s next for Nikki Cross?

Nikki Cross got another big opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules as she looked to win her first individual title in WWE. She was up against WWE SmackDown’s biggest heel, Bayley in a battle for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Cross was aggressive and tried to gain control throughout the match, but her pure babyface character got the better of her as the heel took advantage of whatever opportunity she got.

However, with the help of Sasha Banks present at ringside, Bayley was able to put away her challenger using some illegal tactics. This marked the end of another Championship chase for Cross who was in a similar position after last year’s WWE Extreme Rules.

Nikki Cross lost a big opportunity at WWE Extreme Rules

Yesterday was so disappointing for so many reasons. So mad with myself. Today I’m taking a step back and rethinking. Tommorrow can’t be the same as the last two weeks. I don’t want to throw away my shot. @WWE #ExtremeRules #TheHorrorShow @wwenetwork @wweonfox pic.twitter.com/eP1l4qo9HI — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 18, 2020

With Alexa Bliss appearing as Sister Abigail during The Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, one wonders what’s next for Cross?

She’s already enjoyed WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reigns with Bliss, and now it seems like their partnership isn’t working too well together. She’s lost another opportunity to win the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and it will take some time for her to get such an opportunity once again.

Where will Cross head from here, and will we see a change of character from the former member of Sanity?