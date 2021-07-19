5 biggest questions from WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Kofi Kingston's loss; John Cena returns

WWE Money in the Bank had some big matches set for this year’s event. The Usos took on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the first match of the night and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

AJ Styles and Omos retained their RAW Tag Team titles by defeating The Viking Raiders. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the RAW Women’s Championship again. What’s next for The Nightmare on RAW after losing the title so early?

Seth Rollins helped Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. Will The Messiah get his hands on The Tribal Chief next?

Big E and Nikki A.S.H. picked up the Money in the Bank briefcases at the pay-per-view. Both superstars stand a chance of winning their first world championship in WWE in the months to come.

Take a look at the five biggest questions from this year’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

#5 Will The Usos remain on the same page as Roman Reigns following WWE Money in the Bank?

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships were up for grabs on the Kickoff Show at WWE Money in the Bank. Jimmy and Jey Uso challenged Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the kick-off show in the first match of the evening.

At the end of the contest, Jey ran Rey into the top turnbuckle before Jimmy helped his brother roll up the veteran for the pin. The match allowed The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles once again.

After the match, Roman Reigns was seen with The Usos backstage. The Universal Champion congratulated his cousins and reminded them that they wouldn’t have been able to win without his backing. The Tribal Chief told them that he gave them what they wanted and asked them to fall in line once again.

Jey wasted little time in acknowledging his cousin, but Jimmy once again hesitated before taking Reigns’ side. The segment went well, and it looks like the SmackDown creative team wanted to continue showing a divide between The Bloodline.

WWE has teased some tension between the three superstars at Money in the Bank 2021. Will The Usos continue to back their cousin for as long as he wishes, or will they turn on him in the months to come?

This is one of the biggest questions on the WWE Universe’s minds as they have been following this storyline closely on SmackDown.

