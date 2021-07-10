5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

The New Day defeated MVP and Bobby Lashley on the latest WWE RAW episode to make a statement just in time for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Riddle picked up a huge victory over AJ Styles to continue his entertaining run on the main roster.

Will Riddle get a big push in the near future? And who will win the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday night?

Several top matches took place on WWE NXT Great American Bash. MSK retained their titles after a good bout against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Will Hit Row enter the title scene next?

LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes to retain his Million Dollar Championship. Grimes will now have to serve as Knight’s butler on the show. Can NXT's creative team turn this storyline into something much more entertaining?

Bayley was forced out of her upcoming match against Bianca Belair due to an injury. Carmella was handed her place in the bout, which is now set to take place on next week's SmackDown instead of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Will The Princess of Staten Island make the most out of the opportunity to win the title?

Cesaro and Baron Corbin suffered losses during Friday night’s broadcast. What’s next for the two SmackDown Superstars?

Let's take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Should WWE do something about the 24/7 Championship?

WWE unveiled the 24/7 Championship on the May 20, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW by Mick Foley. Since then, the title has changed hands at least 145 times. At first, the creative team built some entertaining storylines around it.

R-Truth and Drake Maverick had some of the best rivalries for the 24/7 Championship. However, over the past few months, the title has lost its charm. The usual sequence of a few superstars running around the arena to chase the champion has become repetitive at this point.

Some underutilized talents such as Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak do receive television time regardless of the quality of the segments. But should WWE do much more with the 24/7 Championship?

On this week’s episode of RAW, R-Truth was set to team up with Jaxson Ryker for a match against Elias and Cedric Alexander. However, Truth got distracted by Akira Tozawa and the 24/7 Championship, which prompted him to skip the match altogether.

Chaos right off the bat to start this tag match!#WWERaw @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/uBHKZFEE3R — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 6, 2021

WWE should look to construct more meaningful rivalries for the title. Just like the Million Dollar Championship on NXT, RAW could look to use the 24/7 gold to elevate a few mid-card superstars.

Here's a good spot for the 24/7 Championship #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/izJLbKspBj — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 6, 2021

What are your thoughts on the recent 24/7 Championship segments? Should WWE invest more effort into booking this particular title scenario?

