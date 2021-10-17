5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Big E and Drew McIntyre looked to take their story forward on WWE RAW. Their confrontation was interrupted by The Usos, who competed against them later in the night. Why does WWE keep pairing up rivals to create more differences between them in top championship storylines?

Austin Theory competed in a match against Jeff Hardy after attacking the veteran last week. Why is WWE still busy handing the future Hall of Famer some questionable losses against newer superstars?

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Joe Gacy before being attacked by Harland on NXT. Are too many faces entering the NXT Championship picture too soon?

Meanwhile, Diamond Mine continued to show that the faction consists of some of the best superstars in the company. Will The Creed Brothers attack MSK soon to take the NXT Tag Team Championships away from them?

Sasha Banks picked up a big victory over Becky Lynch on WWE Supersized SmackDown. Will she be able to pick up another big win to secure the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel?

Meanwhile, Finn Balor progressed to the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Is The Prince ready to become The King on Thursday?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE this week.

#5. How is WWE looking to handle Omos in the months to come?

Omos was introduced to WWE RAW as the new giant on the block. The superstar was paired with AJ Styles, and it didn't take them long to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Omos competed alongside Styles but did not compete in a singles match until last week. Riddle challenged the big man to a fight and paid dearly for taking on the big man.

Even though Omos picked up the win, he did not seem too comfortable in the ring. The highlight of the segment involving his match was Riddle and AJ Styles.

How is WWE looking to handle Omos in the coming months? Is the giant WWE Championship material, or does he need to improve a lot more before reaching the top?

RAW already has big men like Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, and Keith Lee who can do it all in the ring. Omos isn’t too great on the mic or in the ring. That could affect his rise on the roster.

Omos could end up having a tough time if he splits from AJ Styles and goes on a solo run. Will WWE find a manager for him as it did for The Great Khali?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh