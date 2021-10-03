5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Bobby Lashley got a rematch for the WWE Championship early on Monday night. He brought back Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to provide some backup during his match against Big E.

After their first match ended in a no-contest, the two men collided inside a steel cage. Big E defeated Lashley before coming across his next challenger. Has WWE chosen the right man to challenge Big E for the title?

Shayna Baszler showed signs of going back to her previous character on RAW. Will a more aggressive Baszler win the RAW Women’s Championship soon?

Andre Chase had another humiliating outing on WWE NXT this week. Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis were shown enjoying their honeymoon. What will be next for Johnny Gargano and The Way in the weeks to come?

NXT has also been struggling to build some good championship rivalries in recent weeks. Will the revamped brand take some time to build new faces for the company?

Draft Night 1 kicked off on WWE SmackDown where Roman Reigns became the first pick of the night. His night was ruined by Brock Lesnar who threw him around before destroying The Usos. Will a babyface Lesnar take the Universal Championship away from The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel?

Sasha Banks defeated Bianca Belair after a distraction from Becky Lynch in the final match of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair came out of nowhere after the match to attack Banks. Will The Queen face Banks for her RAW Women’s Championship soon?

Here are the five biggest questions from this week’s WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why did WWE separate New Day again?

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows



New Day just got back together man, damn.



#SmackDown Kofi and Woods to Smackdown and Big E to RAW.New Day just got back together man, damn. Kofi and Woods to Smackdown and Big E to RAW.



New Day just got back together man, damn.



#SmackDown https://t.co/z4iln71JPp

Last year’s WWE Draft saw The New Day split up as Big E was drafted to SmackDown while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods moved to RAW. The move was seen as a good one by many fans as it allowed Big E to go on a solo run after remaining a team player for long.

Big E went on to become Mr. Money in the Bank earlier this year. He finally defeated Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

The WWE Championship victory effectively moved Big E to the red brand and reunited him with Woods and Kingston. However, WWE decided to split the team up once again during this year’s draft and moved New Day to SmackDown.

Why is WWE keeping Big E away from Kofi and Woods? Will the company change Big E’s gimmick soon and completely separate him from New Day? Is WWE looking to give Big E a proper solo run without the interference of his buddies?

Ryan Satin @ryansatin I have such difficulty in understanding the logic behind a brand or network choosing to split up New Day when they can draft all three. It’s the WWE Champion and one of the all time greatest tag teams in WWE history. I have such difficulty in understanding the logic behind a brand or network choosing to split up New Day when they can draft all three. It’s the WWE Champion and one of the all time greatest tag teams in WWE history.

It would have been good to see New Day work with Big E for some time on RAW. However, it looks like WWE has some other plans for the new champion who could undergo a character change during his title reign.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far