5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown - What does the future hold for Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton?

WWE RAW had a few interesting matches this week. Braun Strowman made history by competing in three different matches on the same night.

Strowman competed against T-Bar and Mace in a handicap match. He then teamed up with Drew McIntyre to compete against T-Bar and Mace. Later, The Monster Among Men took on McIntyre in the main event and found his way into the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. Will Strowman win his first WWE Championship at the pay-per-view?

Sonya Deville reinstated Charlotte Flair on RAW after The Queen was suspended a week ago. Who will Flair target now after her return to the ring?

Bronson Reed defeated Austin Theory to find his way into the WWE NXT North American Championship picture again. Dakota Kai and Mercedes Martinez competed in a good match on the Black and Gold brand.

Indi Hartwell had her heart broken by Dexter Lumis. Hartwell and Candice LeRae also attacked the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Has NXT managed to create the best women’s division in the industry?

WWE SmackDown hosted arguably the biggest match of the week. Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line in an attempt to end Daniel Bryan’s career on SmackDown.

Reigns was able to do as he wished, and delivered a con-chair-to at the end of the night. Will Cesaro avenge his friend by going after The Tribal Chief on SmackDown?

Let's take a look at the five biggest questions from this week's WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Is WWE planning to use Braun Strowman as the scapegoat once again?

Advertisement

Braun Strowman has been one of the biggest names in WWE for some time now. The Monster Among Men isn’t your average giant with a limited move-set. Strowman won his first world title in WWE when he defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, Strowman wasn’t supposed to be part of the match and was only called in as a last-minute replacement. He held the title for over four months before losing it to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Wyatt had a short reign and lost the title after Roman Reigns pinned Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback 2020.

Strowman has been used in several championship matches as the person who takes the pinfall to allow one of the other superstars to win the title.

Keeping in mind Braun Strowman’s history in World Championship matches, has he been added to the WWE title match at WrestleMania Backlash to take the fall once again?

Advertisement

By the way, I'm assuming that Braun Strowman was added to, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania Backlash, so Strowman will be the one likely, unless Lashley pulls a Roman Reigns, & pins both Strowman & McIntyre. — King Yandy Orton🐍 (@PaliosInku) April 27, 2021

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are both doing extremely well on RAW. Their rivalry has been the highlight of the Red brand, and Strowman’s addition to the mix is quite interesting, to say the least.

WWE's creative team may try to protect McIntyre and Lashley's momentum in the match and use Strowman as the weak link to take the fall.

1 / 5 NEXT