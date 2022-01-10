5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Bobby Lashley ran through Kevin Owens, Big E, and Seth Rollins to become the next contender for the WWE Championship. The victory will allow him to get his dream match against Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Who will come out on top in the battle of the beasts?

Becky Lynch is also looking to find her challenger for the Royal Rumble. Will Doudrop earn herself the opportunity of a lifetime? Or will Bianca Belair get another shot at Lynch and her title?

Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT Champion. How will Breakker carry WWE NXT 2.0 forward after his monumental win?

Mandy Rose defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Will WWE book a new face as Rose’s next challenger in the weeks to come?

Sami Zayn lost his match against Rick Boogs before facing Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. Will the loss affect his chances during the title match?

Brock Lesnar is also looking to get a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Is WWE planning to retire another major title after getting rid of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on Tuesday?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why was the match between AJ Styles and Omos on WWE RAW so underwhelming?

AJ Styles and Omos were once the most dominant duo in WWE. The two men won the RAW Tag Team Championships together and gave fans some good matches. Over the past few weeks, Omos has been going ahead as a solo superstar.

His in-ring work has been exposed as he’s had to do most of the fighting himself. Last week on RAW, Omos competed in a match against AJ Styles. Even though Styles tried to carry the match, Omos could not manage to make things work well.

He was largely unimpressive and failed to deliver any big spots. He ended the match with a two-handed Chokeslam to score his biggest singles victory to date. Did Omos fail to prove himself in his big match? Can he continue in WWE on his own or will he need a partner to build matches with him?

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



Omos is the definition of terrible The Great Khali 2.0 just beat AJ Styles clean #WWERaw Omos is the definition of terrible The Great Khali 2.0 just beat AJ Styles clean #WWERaw Omos is the definition of terrible

Styles is arguably the best in-ring worker in WWE. He tried to make Omos a star in a contest that should have taken place on a Premium Live Event.

However, the match did not get too far and ended without any fireworks. The creative team will likely need to build some better matches with Omos if they want to watch him become a big star in WWE.

