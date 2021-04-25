5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown - World Champions unite; Aleister Black returns

WWE RAW kicked off the week with another decent episode. Riddle got himself into a match against Randy Orton and managed to pull off a memorable victory. Will The Original Bro and The Viper continue their rivalry in the weeks to come?

Drew McIntyre blamed MVP for the attack by Mace and T-Bar last week. However, MVP clarified that the two men have nothing to do with The Hurt Business. Are Mace and T-Bar just looking to make a name for themselves after splitting from RETRIBUTION? Also, who will become the #1 contender to the RAW Tag Team Championships?

KUSHIDA began his WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship reign with an Open Challenge. He defeated Oney Lorcan to show that he’s a fighting champion. Will Santos Escobar demand a rematch for the title soon?

Kyle O’Reilly returned to NXT after putting an end to his rivalry with Adam Cole. Will KOR jump the line and get back in contention for the NXT Championship?

Cesaro and Daniel Bryan teamed up to take on Jey Uso and Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown. Rollins walked out on Uso who was left to take the Running Knee from Bryan to pick up the loss. Bryan then got another chance to take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship next week.

Will the Yes Man finally win the Universal title on SmackDown? Or will a loss at the hands of Reigns lead to him being ousted from the Blue brand?

Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Where were the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions again?

Advertisement

Omos made his main roster in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania a couple of weeks ago. The mammoth superstar teamed up with AJ Styles to challenge The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had Styles on the ropes for most of the bout, Omos tilted the advantage in his team’s favor towards the final moments. Omos took out Kingston and won the RAW Tag Team Championships for himself and Styles.

The victory deserved a celebration on RAW, but it did not happen on the episode that followed WrestleMania. Many fans expected Omos and Styles to show up this week, but they were nowhere to be found.

Where are the new RAW Tag Team Champions? Why did WWE keep them away for the second week straight? Teams like The Viking Raiders, Elias & Jaxson Ryker and even The New Day have been prominent on the Red brand since WrestleMania.

However, the new leaders of RAW’s tag team division are nowhere to be found, and WWE will need to bring them back sooner rather than later. RAW’s tag team division hasn’t been too great in recent years, and WWE needs to do something to make it stronger.

Advertisement

Will Omos and Styles return soon and make their title reign memorable? Will the unlikely tag team soon find their opponents for WrestleMania Backlash? Fans will just need to wait and see what happens on RAW this coming week.

1 / 5 NEXT